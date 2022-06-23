Sunny Dyck is organizing the Williams Lake Stampede Street Party. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sunny Dyck is organizing the Williams Lake Stampede Street Party. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Stampede Street Party garnering great support from community

58 vendors, entertainment, local businesses and more heading to downtown July 2

The Williams Lake Stampede Street Party is going to be a big one.

“As of 3 p.m. today I have 58 vendors, not including all the downtown core businesses, so that’s on top of the 30-plus odd businesses that will be taking part in some shape or form,” said organizer Sunny Dyck. “Then we have entertainment. It’s awesome. It’s wonderful.”

Support from the downtown core community has been amazing and heartwarming, she added.

As in previous years the party will kick off at noon, after the parade, and take over the area from Oliver Street at Mart Street all the way down to Mackenzie Avenue and parts of First, Second and Third avenues.

There will be food vendors, children’s activities, live music and

Dyck has always been involved with community events and organized the street party for a few years prior to the pandemic and was part of the board that took it on.

She said they can always use volunteers and encouraged anyone who is interested to contact her through the Facebook page or by email at stampedestreetparty@mail.com.

The party will go until 3 p.m. and Dyck is convinced it will be a beautiful day.

“It’s doesn’t matter what the weather is going to be it’s going to be wonderful, regardless.”


news@wltribune.com
Williams Lake

