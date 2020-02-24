Williams Lake Stampede Poster winner Amy Piquette poses with her poster winning artwork and Stampede director Ellis Smith and President Court Smith. (Patrick Davies photo)

Williams Lake Stampede poster contest winner unveiled at dinner, dance and auction

Amy Piquette was named the poster winner of the 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede

Barrel racing is the focus of this year’s Williams Lake Stampede poster.

Stampede president Court Smith announced the winner at the annual Williams Lake Dinner, Dance and Auction held Saturday evening at the Elks Hall in Williams Lake.

Amy Piquette won this year’s poster contest for the 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede with her painting of a horse rounding the barrels in front of rodeo fans.

For more on the contest winner, see Wednesday’s Tribune.

Art

