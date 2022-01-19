Williams Lake Stampede Parade needs a new organizer

The Williams Lake-Daybreak Rotary Club will not be continuing to put on the event

Williams Lake Rotary Club exchange student Aljendra Madrid, from Madrid, Spain, represented her home country while marching in the Daybreak Rotary Stampede Parade. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

If Williams Lake’s ever-popular Stampede Parade is to continue it will need a new group to organize it.

The Williams Lake-Daybreak Rotary Club has informed the city it will no longer be the parade’s organizers.

During the committee of the whole meeting (COW) Tuesday, Jan. 18, council received a letter signed by the club’s president Jason Noble and president elect Bill Carruthers noting with all the focus on COVID related issues and personal health care they felt a formal notification was in order.

The letter cited the cost of liability insurance, availability of sponsorship funding, limited grant funding to augment sponsorship funding and general security which required Rotary to solicit volunteers as main issues.

“We have done the parade for about 16 years and felt that it was timely to look at a new group, if we are able to have a parade,” the letter stated, noting Rotary has seed funding and equipment that can be turned over to a new organization.

Club members would also be willing to try help supply information to another group about organizing the parade.

The item will be brought forward to future regular council meeting with recommendations from the COW meeting to acknowledge the work Rotary put into the parade all those years and to direct staff to put out a request for proposals for another group to organize the parade.

In February 2021, the club also told the city it did not plan to continue organizing the parade. The club had applied for funding as the cost of the parade runs between $10,000 and $13,000 because of event insurance, porta potties, advertising and community policing.

At the COW meeting Mayor Walt Cobb said before Rotary organized the parade it was put on by the chamber and at one time the Stampede Association had a parade organizing committee.

Coun. Jason Ryll said the parade is an integral to the fabric of the community.

“It will be more than sorely missed should it go away,” Ryll said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the parade and the Stampede were cancelled in 2020 and 2021, however, it is hoped the Stampede will happen in 2022.

