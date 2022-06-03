Williams Lake Stampede dinner, dance and auction a hit with rodeo fans

Williams Lake Stampede Princess Kennady Dyck shows potential bidders a framed picture up for auction. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampede Princess Bayley Call displays a colourful quilt up for bid at the auction. The blanket was one of three donated by the Terry Crosina family and sold for upwards of $2,000. Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) For the first time in several years the Williams Lake Stampede Association brought live concerts back to the grandstands with the Back in the Saddle Dancing in the Dirt event Saturday night at the Stampede Grounds. Musical guests included Evan Fuller, One in the Chamber, Tanner Olsen Band, Aaron Pritchett and Karen Lee Batten. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Much to his surprise, auction caller Kelly Walker catches a set of keys in his hat during the Loonie toss at the Stampede Dinner, Auction and Dance Saturday evening (May 28) at the curling club. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampede Queen Karena Sokolan and WLSA general manager Amber Nustad take in the Dinner, Dance and Auction event May 28. (Angie Mindus photo) Gailene William and friends enjoy the Back in the Saddle concert in the grandstands Saturday night. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Stampede’s Back in the Saddle event proved to be a hit with rodeo fans thirsting for some country entertainment ahead of the 2022 rodeo season.

The annual dinner, live auction and dance, which has been sidelined the last two years due to the pandemic, was the hot ticket Saturday night (May 28) as a sold out crowd of 250 enjoyed dinner at the curling club, a new location for the event. Following dinner was the always entertaining live auction portion of the event. Generous bidders showed their appreciation for the Williams Lake Stampede as one blanket donated by the Terry Crosina family sold for $2,000.

It was a short walk outdoors to the main event, the Back in the Saddle, Dancin’ in the Dirt, held in the Stampede grandstands.

And it didn’t take long for concert goers to show off their two-stepping skills in the rodeo arena.

A performance also popular at the dinner and again at the concert, Alan Moberg performed the Williams Lake Stampede song, first recorded in 1970.

The city commissioned a new recording of the popular song and has partnered with Moberg and the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin to make both the original score and audio of the song available to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Amber Nustad, WLSA general manager, said the event was a great success and fantastic to see everyone having a good time.

“I can’t wait to see everyone again at the Stampede,” said Nustad.

On June 1, the Williams Lake Stampede announced Canadian Country Music recording artist Chad Brownlee will be kicking off the rodeo weekend June 30 with a performance at the Let ‘r Buck Saloon.

