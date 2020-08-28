Williams Lake Stampede directors present Hough Memorial Cancer Society’s Verla Atchinson and Mary Jane Engstrom (centre) with a donation of $4,680 recently. The money was raised during the Stampede’s drive-thru breakfast and will go towards medical equipment for Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Stampede Association supports Hough Memorial Cancer Society

Directors gave the society $4,680

Hough Memorial Cancer Society received a much-welcomed donation from the Williams Lake Stampede recently.

Hough secretary Verla Atchinson and vice president Mary Jane Engstrom were on hand at the Stampede Grounds Aug. 20 where they were presented with a cheque for $4,680.

The money was raised from the Stampede Spirit Drive-thru Breakfast put on by donation in the summertime as a way to connect with the community during COVID-19, which forced the cancellation of many non-profit fundraisers and events.

“We are losing out like everybody else,” Atchinson said, noting the money will be used to purchase cancer-detecting equipment at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. “So this donation is wonderful. The money stays local, keeps doctors and patients at home, it’s a win-win.”

Both Atchinson and Engstrom said they were thankful to the Williams Lake Stampede Association and the community.

“This town is really supportive (of non-profits).”

Director Susan Rolph was emotional when presenting the cheque, and thanked Hough Memorial Cancer Society for their ongoing efforts to have more cancer detecting medical equipment at the hospital.

Most Read