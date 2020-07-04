Williams Lake Stampede Association hosting drive-in movie nights

Fresh Air Cinema, FortisBC are providing the movie nights to communities across B.C.

The Williams Lake Stampede Association will be hosting two drive-in movie nights in July, thanks to a partnership with Fresh Air Cinema and FortisBC. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Two outdoor drive-in movie nights are planned for July 13 and 14 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

Fresh Air Cinema in partnership with FortisBC is offering families a way to enjoy a night out with their loved ones while staying safe in light of COVID-19.

The Williams Lake Stampede Association has stepped up to be the venue partner and will be hosting both events.

Admission is free or free by donation for those who can afford it and 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to to the Women’s Contact Society Good Food Box Program, which offers a variety of top-quality, fresh fruits and vegetables at an affordable price of $15.

People wanting to participate will be asked to show up in a vehicle, tune into the FM radio station and watch a movie under the stars from the vehicle.

“In a time when we’ve had to adapt to physical distancing, and when so many families and friends have been forced to spend time alone in their homes, we’re excited to once again bring the joy of movies to families across the province,” said Jason Bashnick, managing director, Fresh Air Cinema.

Aligning with the COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines set by health authorities, there will be a limit in attendance to 50 vehicles. People will be encouraged to stay in their vehicles unless visiting the restroom so everyone can enjoy the experience while physical distancing.

“Supporting Fresh Air Cinema is one of the ways we’re able to connect with and give back to the communities we serve,” said Alicia Hearn, FortisBC program manager of conservation education and outreach. “While we typically use these opportunities to speak with people about energy conservation, we just want to focus on helping to provide a great opportunity for families to enjoy time together in a safe manner.”

The movies being shown are a Aladdin (2019) on July 12 and Back to the Future 3 on July 13.

There are options for people to purchase a Good Food Box for themselves or to donate it to an individual or family in need.

Tickets for the Williams Lake fresh air movies are available through Eventbrite.

The gate will open at 8:40 p.m. and the movies will start at dark, approximately 9:40 p.m.



