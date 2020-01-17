A knitting group is being held by the Williams Lake Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists this Saturday. (Pixabay stock image)

Williams Lake Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists to host knitting event Saturday

Knitting group meeting Saturday, Jan. 18 at the arts centres in Williams Lake

Has all this cold weather got you wishing you could knit?

The Williams Lake Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists is hosting a knitting group in the months to come, with the next one happening this Saturday, Jan. 18.

“Bring your project, ask questions, swap patterns, get free knitting lessons and exchange knowledge with others who enjoy fibre and knitting,” the group posted on their Facebook page.

“We meet every third Saturday of the month, from 10 a.m. to noon in our guild room at the Arts Centre. We are at the centre every Saturday, same times, if you are interested in learning about or working on any other fibre art activity. Have a chat, a cup of tea or coffee, and knit.”

The next dates after this weekend for the knitting group gatherings are Feb 15 and March 21.


