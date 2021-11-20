Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League gets fields of dreams

‘It is one of our biggest projects yet,’ said president Linda Barbondy

There was excitement in her voice as Williams Lake Slo-Pitch president Linda Barbondy-Rich described upgrades done this fall at the Esler Sports Complex.

After the 2021 ball season ended, four infields were resurfaced, 16 new benches, eight garbage bins and some new fencing were installed.

“Resurfacing the infields was one of the projects we’d been wanting to do for longer than three years,” she said, noting infield shale was sourced from Pacific Bentonite Ltd. near Hat Creek and arrived in 20 regular dump truck loads.

“It was brought here in early September and dumped by the fields. We hired Top Level Earthworks and Design Ltd. to prep the fields by making the perfect half circle for the infields, dig out some of the grass, then level everything off and put the infield material on and pack it.”

During the project the irrigation had to be moved and then redone as well.

Additionally, 16 new benches and eight new garbage bins were installed, with Celtic Aggregate and Concrete pouring 24 concrete pads for the benches and bins as a donation to the league.

“We also did fencing on fields one and two,” Barbondy-Rich said, adding she was very happy with all the work that has been done and grateful to everyone who donated.

The total project cost was $62,844.

Barbondy-Rich said the club had been saving money for the upgrades, and was able to proceed with help from the Cariboo Regional District, West Fraser Truckers’ Association and Celtic Aggregate and Concrete.



