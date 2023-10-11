Last year’s Halloween Fireworks included a bonfire. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Last year’s Halloween Fireworks included a bonfire. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake set to host 44th annual Halloween fireworks display

A bonfire will start at 7:15 p.m. and the fireworks at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 31

The city is planning to host its 44th Annual Halloween Fireworks Display on Tuesday, Oct. 31, launched at the Stampede Grounds.

A bonfire will start at 7:15 p.m. and the fireworks at 7:45 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Mayor Surinderpal Rathor.

There will also be hot dogs, hot chocolate and a pie-eating contest.

Maria McKee, Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex adult program coordinator, said they did the pie-eating contest last year for the first time and it was a big hit.

It was held in the time leading up to the fireworks near where the Lions Club serves hot chocolate and hot dogs.

“We did not have many registrations beforehand, but once people saw the pies come out and the first people do the contest, other people signed up,” McKee said, noting the contest is open to anyone seven years old and up.

Registration for the contest is at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex front desk or through the website.

Similar to last year, the pies will be small pumpkin pies and the first person to eat one will be the winner.

‘We are hoping it takes off and becomes an annual event,” McKee said.

In March 2023, city council received a letter from the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association requesting the city to look at different options, citing that fireworks can scare animals, including horses that are boarded at the Stampede Grounds where the fireworks display is held each year.

Rathor said staff was asked to do some research about quieter fireworks, laser light shows and drone shows and report back to council.

“We learned from staff the other options were not financially viable,” the mayor said.

The fireworks were also supported by city councillors.

City HallFireworksWilliams Lake

Previous story
Bike racks aimed at supporting cycling in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Last year’s Halloween Fireworks included a bonfire. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake set to host 44th annual Halloween fireworks display

RCMP vehicle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Off-duty officer, motorists help victims of Highway 97 crash near Lac La Hache

The 100 Mile House Wranglers huddle up to listen to head coach Dale Hladun during a game in September. The Wranglers have lost five games this season and won only one, largely due to frequent penalties, Hladun said. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House Wranglers on thin ice following string of losses

Mary Thurow, granting coordinator for Williams Lake Community Forests, from left, Guy Ridler, Streets for All Williams Lake volunteer, and Rob Warnock, city of Williams Lake director of municipal services, stand next to one of the new bike racks installed in the city thanks to a grant from the community forest. This rack is in the covered seating area in Boitanio Park to provide a secure, covered spot for cyclists doing activities in the park. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bike racks aimed at supporting cycling in Williams Lake