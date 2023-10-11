Williams Lake set to host 44th annual Halloween fireworks display

A bonfire will start at 7:15 p.m. and the fireworks at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 31

The city is planning to host its 44th Annual Halloween Fireworks Display on Tuesday, Oct. 31, launched at the Stampede Grounds.

A bonfire will start at 7:15 p.m. and the fireworks at 7:45 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Mayor Surinderpal Rathor.

There will also be hot dogs, hot chocolate and a pie-eating contest.

Maria McKee, Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex adult program coordinator, said they did the pie-eating contest last year for the first time and it was a big hit.

It was held in the time leading up to the fireworks near where the Lions Club serves hot chocolate and hot dogs.

“We did not have many registrations beforehand, but once people saw the pies come out and the first people do the contest, other people signed up,” McKee said, noting the contest is open to anyone seven years old and up.

Registration for the contest is at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex front desk or through the website.

Similar to last year, the pies will be small pumpkin pies and the first person to eat one will be the winner.

‘We are hoping it takes off and becomes an annual event,” McKee said.

In March 2023, city council received a letter from the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association requesting the city to look at different options, citing that fireworks can scare animals, including horses that are boarded at the Stampede Grounds where the fireworks display is held each year.

Rathor said staff was asked to do some research about quieter fireworks, laser light shows and drone shows and report back to council.

“We learned from staff the other options were not financially viable,” the mayor said.

The fireworks were also supported by city councillors.

