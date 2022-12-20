Williams Lake service station offering free hot turkey soup Christmas Day

It’s the second year in a row someone has made the soup to distribute for free

A sign on the corner of Borland Street and Seventh Avenue in Williams Lake alerts people there will be free turkey soup served from the Petro Canada station on Christmas Day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A downtown service station in Williams Lake will be serving free hot turkey soup on Christmas Day.

It is the second year in a row this is happening at the Petro Canada Station on Oliver Street.

“We are just the location,” said the station’s manager Sam Forseille.

The person making the soup and setting it up wants to remain anonymous, she explained.

Soup will be served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year other donations of food arrived at the station once word got out about the free soup.

Any extra food will be handed out, Forseille said.

Unseasonably cold temperatures have been hovering over Williams Lake this week with lows of -35 C for Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Environment Canada’s long-range forecast, however, does look more promising.

It will begin warming up Thursday with a low of -21 C, a low of -11 C on Friday, a low of zero on Saturday and low of 1 C on Sunday, Dec. 25.

