A sign on the corner of Borland Street and Seventh Avenue in Williams Lake alerts people there will be free turkey soup served from the Petro Canada station on Christmas Day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A sign on the corner of Borland Street and Seventh Avenue in Williams Lake alerts people there will be free turkey soup served from the Petro Canada station on Christmas Day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake service station offering free hot turkey soup Christmas Day

It’s the second year in a row someone has made the soup to distribute for free

A downtown service station in Williams Lake will be serving free hot turkey soup on Christmas Day.

It is the second year in a row this is happening at the Petro Canada Station on Oliver Street.

“We are just the location,” said the station’s manager Sam Forseille.

The person making the soup and setting it up wants to remain anonymous, she explained.

Soup will be served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year other donations of food arrived at the station once word got out about the free soup.

Any extra food will be handed out, Forseille said.

Unseasonably cold temperatures have been hovering over Williams Lake this week with lows of -35 C for Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Environment Canada’s long-range forecast, however, does look more promising.

It will begin warming up Thursday with a low of -21 C, a low of -11 C on Friday, a low of zero on Saturday and low of 1 C on Sunday, Dec. 25.

READ MORE: Several school buses cancelled as cold weather bears down on Cariboo Chilcotin


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP on the lookout for a … ‘troublesome cow’

Just Posted

A sign on the corner of Borland Street and Seventh Avenue in Williams Lake alerts people there will be free turkey soup served from the Petro Canada station on Christmas Day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake service station offering free hot turkey soup Christmas Day

A bus transports students to school in Williams Lake Dec. 20. (Photo submitted)
Several school buses cancelled as cold weather bears down on Cariboo Chilcotin

Members of Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation (SXFN) are celebrating the return of lands back to the community as part of treaty negotiations. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Agreement to purchase ranch reunites First Nation in Cariboo with traditional lands

Rink 2 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is decorated to a Cariboo Wonderland theme for public skates Dec. 20 through Jan. 2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake recreation complex transforms ice rink into Cariboo Winterland

Pop-up banner image