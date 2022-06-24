Williams Lake Seniors Village residents enjoy lunch, live music ahead of Stampede festivities

Barb Brown (left) and Louise Feddema enjoy the live music at the Williams Lake Seniors Village Thursday, June 23. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lorna Crooks, who has been a home support worker for the past 18 years, enjoying visiting with Rotary members Mayor Walt Cobb, Rod Voth and Doug Dodge. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Alex Froese organizes a Stampede and Canada Dat themed luncheon at Seniors Village. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Aprile Abellon, Michelle Worsley, Balwinder Mattu and Tasha Rucker help serve residents lunch. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The burgers were plentiful and the music was live for the annual Stampede lunch hosted for residents at Williams Lake Seniors Village Thursday, June 23.

Seniors Village community relations manager Alex Froese said the lunch was a chance for residents to celebrate Canada Day, the local Rotary club and upcoming Canada Day.

As the residents enjoyed a lunch of barbecued burgers and potato salad, musicians Brian Sawyer and Rick Matthews entertained them.

The music had residents Louise Feddema and Barb Brown dancing in their seats.

“I love it,” said Feddema, swinging her arms to the music.

Mayor Walt Cobb was one of several Rotary Club of Williams Lake members cooking the hamburgers for the event, which the club has done for several years.

Cobb said he is really looking forward to all the celebrations coming up in the city, especially Stampede.

“I can’t wait. It’s going to be a great opportunity for everyone to get back together.”

