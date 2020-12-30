Williams Lake seniors in long-term care treated to Christmas dinner, gifts by volunteers

Volunteers with the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre and Old Age Pensioners Organization (OAPO) have been very busy in recent weeks, making the holidays bright for local seniors.
The popular Christmas Dinner Out the Door event Dec. was a great success, said organizers Glenda Winger and Tina Derksen.
In all, 200 Christmas dinners were dished out to thankful seniors.
On Dec. 15, the OAPO also wrapped and delivered 30 comforters and pillows for seniors in long term care in Williams lake. They were shared between residents at Cariboo Place, Williams Lake Seniors Village, and Deni House.
