Williams Lake seniors in long-term care treated to Christmas dinner, gifts by volunteers

Volunteers were the heart and soul of the Christmas Dinner Out the Door Dec. 12. The event, put on by the Seniors Activity Centre and the Old Age Pensioners Organization, saw 200 meals served in a drive-thru style. (Photos submitted) Mrs. Claus (Tina Derksen) and Santa (Glenda Winger) greet seniors Saturday, Dec. 12 during the Christmas Dinner Out the Door event where 200 meals were served to grateful residents. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Volunteers with the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre and Old Age Pensioners Organization (OAPO) have been very busy in recent weeks, making the holidays bright for local seniors.

The popular Christmas Dinner Out the Door event Dec. was a great success, said organizers Glenda Winger and Tina Derksen.

In all, 200 Christmas dinners were dished out to thankful seniors.

On Dec. 15, the OAPO also wrapped and delivered 30 comforters and pillows for seniors in long term care in Williams lake. They were shared between residents at Cariboo Place, Williams Lake Seniors Village, and Deni House.

READ MORE: Seniors Christmas Drive launched at Tourism Discovery Centre

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake