Williams Lake seniors give to other seniors in need this Christmas

About 36 seniors received gifts this Christmas thanks to the efforts, and thoughtfulness, of others.
Members of the Old Age Pensioners Organization (OAPO), along with help from Eastern Star and members of the Senior Stitchers volunteers wrapped up many gifts last week to fill gift bags for seniors in need this Christmas.
This is the fourth year the OAPO in Williams Lake spearheaded the kind gesture, providing $1,200 of fundraising to purchase gifts. The Eastern Star added another $300 raised from a garage sale.
Members of the group Senior Stitchers made more than 20 lap quilts.
The gift bags each include calendars, slippers, toques, hygiene products, a handmade lap quilt, fleece comforter, pjs and socks as well as teddy bears and a Christmas card.
Seniors in need at Deni House, Age Care and the Seniors Village received the gifts.
“They’re just so grateful to be remembered,” said Dawn Best of the reaction from those who receive the gifts. Best has worked in local care homes for the past 30 years and identifies those in need.
