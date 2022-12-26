Williams Lake seniors give to other seniors in need this Christmas

Volunteers from the Old Age Pensioners Organization (OAPO) along with volunteers from the Eastern Star gather to prepare Christmas gifts to seniors in need in the Williams Lake area. Pictured are Beth Schaefer, Marg Bublitz, Floris Martineau, Dawn Best, Sandy Fowler, Val Fleming, Hope Humm and Tina Derksen. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

About 36 seniors received gifts this Christmas thanks to the efforts, and thoughtfulness, of others.

Members of the Old Age Pensioners Organization (OAPO), along with help from Eastern Star and members of the Senior Stitchers volunteers wrapped up many gifts last week to fill gift bags for seniors in need this Christmas.

This is the fourth year the OAPO in Williams Lake spearheaded the kind gesture, providing $1,200 of fundraising to purchase gifts. The Eastern Star added another $300 raised from a garage sale.

Members of the group Senior Stitchers made more than 20 lap quilts.

The gift bags each include calendars, slippers, toques, hygiene products, a handmade lap quilt, fleece comforter, pjs and socks as well as teddy bears and a Christmas card.

Seniors in need at Deni House, Age Care and the Seniors Village received the gifts.

“They’re just so grateful to be remembered,” said Dawn Best of the reaction from those who receive the gifts. Best has worked in local care homes for the past 30 years and identifies those in need.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake