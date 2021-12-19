Williams Lake Seniors’ Centre serves up some holiday spirit

Drive through or delivery, volunteers were serving up holiday spirit

Hard-working volunteers from the Lakers Car Club and their friends enjoyed sitting down to some food after helping deliver meals for seniors on Dec. 11 as part of Christmas Dinner Out the Door. Rennie Johnson (front row from left), Jake Derksen, Jackie Ruyter and Frank Ruyter made up the team, as well as Ivan Nerbas (back row from left), Sharon Nerbas, Peggy Christianson and Paul Christianson. The dinner was organized by the Seniors’ Activity Centre and the Old Age Pensioners Organization and cooked by Alison Sutherland-Mann. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Christmas dinner came early for lakecity seniors with a drive-thru-style Christmas Dinner Out the Door Dec. 11.

Volunteers were kept busy handing out meals and accepting food bank donations.

The dinner was organized by the Seniors’ Activity Centre and the Old Age Pensioners Organization and cooked by Alison Sutherland-Mann.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasSeniorsWilliams Lake