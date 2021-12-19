Hard-working volunteers from the Lakers Car Club and their friends enjoyed sitting down to some food after helping deliver meals for seniors on Dec. 11 as part of Christmas Dinner Out the Door. Rennie Johnson (front row from left), Jake Derksen, Jackie Ruyter and Frank Ruyter made up the team, as well as Ivan Nerbas (back row from left), Sharon Nerbas, Peggy Christianson and Paul Christianson. The dinner was organized by the Seniors’ Activity Centre and the Old Age Pensioners Organization and cooked by Alison Sutherland-Mann. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Seniors’ Centre serves up some holiday spirit

Drive through or delivery, volunteers were serving up holiday spirit

Christmas dinner came early for lakecity seniors with a drive-thru-style Christmas Dinner Out the Door Dec. 11.

Volunteers were kept busy handing out meals and accepting food bank donations.

The dinner was organized by the Seniors’ Activity Centre and the Old Age Pensioners Organization and cooked by Alison Sutherland-Mann.


A big snowfall Saturday, Dec. 18 in Williams Lake sealed the deal on a white Christmas for 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tina Derksen hands over two dinners to Brian LaPointe during the Christmas Dinner Out the Door event on Dec. 11. The dinner was organized by the Seniors’ Activity Centre and the Old Age Pensioners Organization and cooked by Alison Sutherland-Mann. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Frosty the Snowman (left), Alecia Harms, and Lucy Radolla were creating a melting snowman during the Winterfest event. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Timberwolves U18 boys helped deliver dinners, stockings and teddy bears to vehicles as they arrived for the 24th Annual Yuletide Dinner, Wednesday, Dec. 8. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
