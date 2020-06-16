Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre manager Glenda Winger is over the moon a request to host coffee houses in the parking lot was approved by city council during Tuesday’s regular meeting. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre to host parking lot coffee houses beginning July 6

The centre has been closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions

People who have not been able to attend the Seniors Activity Centre in Williams Lake will be happy to learn the parking lot will be used for an outdoor coffee house twice a week during the summer.

Williams Lake city council approved the request during Tuesday’s regular meeting which came from manager Glenda Winger.

“That’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful,” Winger said Tuesday evening upon hearing the plan can go ahead. “We will begin on July 6 for two hours, from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays.”

The idea was a combination of Winger and Tina Derksen, president of the OAPO Branch 93 Williams Lake, talking with other OAPO branches in B.C. about what they are doing, Winger said.

“We will have coffee and goodies by donation and it will help as we work toward gradually reopening.”

Winger has been going into the centre to make sure everything is OK, but has not been there regularly since the centre was closed down on March 17 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Seniors Activity Centre closed for 30 days in Williams Lake due to COVID-19 concerns

“It seems like forever since we closed,” she said. “I miss everyone and the board has been super supportive in helping contact members and checking in with them. You don’t realize how much you miss something until it’s not there.”

Attendees will be asked to bring their own lawn chairs and coffee mugs, and of course physical distancing measures will be in place.

While the building is owned by the Seniors Activity Centre and the OAPO, the property is leased from the City which is why Winger asked for permission to use the parking lot for the coffee houses.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SeniorsWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OUR HOMETOWN: Fuelling the community with healthy foods

Just Posted

Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre to host parking lot coffee houses beginning July 6

The centre has been closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions

DOWN TO EARTH: Earth Challenge 2020 sees great, local participation

I spend a lot of time in schools with the Conservation Society’s Water Wise program.

OUR HOMETOWN: Fuelling the community with healthy foods

The coronavirus pandemic has made the store busier than he could have ever dreamt up, Mattson said

WLYSA to offer modified summer soccer session beginning June 22

Due to health and safety guidelines, traditional games will not be taking place

Nature programs underway at Scout Island Nature Centre for small groups

All About Bugs, Birds on the Brain or The Marvelous Marsh

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

Most Read