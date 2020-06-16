Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre to host parking lot coffee houses beginning July 6

The centre has been closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions

Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre manager Glenda Winger is over the moon a request to host coffee houses in the parking lot was approved by city council during Tuesday’s regular meeting. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

People who have not been able to attend the Seniors Activity Centre in Williams Lake will be happy to learn the parking lot will be used for an outdoor coffee house twice a week during the summer.

Williams Lake city council approved the request during Tuesday’s regular meeting which came from manager Glenda Winger.

“That’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful,” Winger said Tuesday evening upon hearing the plan can go ahead. “We will begin on July 6 for two hours, from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays.”

The idea was a combination of Winger and Tina Derksen, president of the OAPO Branch 93 Williams Lake, talking with other OAPO branches in B.C. about what they are doing, Winger said.

“We will have coffee and goodies by donation and it will help as we work toward gradually reopening.”

Winger has been going into the centre to make sure everything is OK, but has not been there regularly since the centre was closed down on March 17 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It seems like forever since we closed,” she said. “I miss everyone and the board has been super supportive in helping contact members and checking in with them. You don’t realize how much you miss something until it’s not there.”

Attendees will be asked to bring their own lawn chairs and coffee mugs, and of course physical distancing measures will be in place.

While the building is owned by the Seniors Activity Centre and the OAPO, the property is leased from the City which is why Winger asked for permission to use the parking lot for the coffee houses.



