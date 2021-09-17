Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre to host OAPO clothing, yard sale

Old Age Pensioners Organization’s Tina Derksen invites everyone to the organization’s gently used clothing and yard sale taking place this Friday and Saturday. (Angie Mindus file photo)

Always a popular event, the Old Age Pensioners Organization (OAPO) will be hosting a gently used clothing and yard sale on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Seniors Activity Centre.

The sale takes place in the basement from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at 174 Fourth Avenue North.

“We have been overwhelmed with donations and have worked all summer getting ready for the event,” said Tina Derksen of the OAPO.

“Our group is really pumped about it.”

Derksen said they will be extra careful and have the entrance monitored for masks and sanitizing.

There will also be separate entrance and exit doors.