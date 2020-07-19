Williams Lake senior rings in 90th birthday with reverse parade

Larry Toews had lots of family driving by to wish him well

Larry Toews waves at his granddaughter Shani Colton and his great grandchildren who paraded by for his birthday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

At 90 years old, Larry Towes experienced his first ever parade in his honour Saturday, July 18.

Sitting by himself outside the doors to the Williams Lake Seniors Village, a steady stream of vehicles paraded by, many sounding horns and decorated in balloons, to wish Toews a happy birthday amidst ongoing restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19.

“It was very nice to see everyone,” Toews said of the reverse parade.

Afterwards, his immediate family stopped in to visit from a distance outside.

Toews still has his driver’s license and has been living at the seniors village since one month prior to the 2017 wildfires.

READ MORE: Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Toews attributed his longevity to “drinking beer … and just living life in general,” along with a long and successful marriage.

Toews’ children, Roger, Dale and Brenda, grandson Corbin and granddaughter Shani and her children, were all in attendance to help Toews celebrate the day.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.