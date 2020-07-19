Larry Toews waves at his granddaughter Shani Colton and his great grandchildren who paraded by for his birthday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake senior rings in 90th birthday with reverse parade

Larry Toews had lots of family driving by to wish him well

At 90 years old, Larry Towes experienced his first ever parade in his honour Saturday, July 18.

Sitting by himself outside the doors to the Williams Lake Seniors Village, a steady stream of vehicles paraded by, many sounding horns and decorated in balloons, to wish Toews a happy birthday amidst ongoing restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19.

“It was very nice to see everyone,” Toews said of the reverse parade.

Afterwards, his immediate family stopped in to visit from a distance outside.

Toews still has his driver’s license and has been living at the seniors village since one month prior to the 2017 wildfires.

READ MORE: Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Toews attributed his longevity to “drinking beer … and just living life in general,” along with a long and successful marriage.

Toews’ children, Roger, Dale and Brenda, grandson Corbin and granddaughter Shani and her children, were all in attendance to help Toews celebrate the day.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Larry Toews, centre, has lived at the Senior’s Village for three years. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Previous story
QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

Just Posted

Williams Lake senior rings in 90th birthday with reverse parade

Larry Toews had lots of family driving by to wish him well

Old family doughnut recipe secret to success for Quesnel Farmers Market vendor

Nathan Thiessen of Alexandria owns Gold Country Doughnuts and More

FOREST INK: Fertilization to make up timber shortfall

A single fertilizer treatment can add about 15 cubic metres of wood per hectare within 10 years

First Nations business owner promotes unity following racist vandalism

Four Winds Driving School has had an office space in Williams Lake since 2017

Single vehicle collision at Two Mile Flats in Quesnel sends one to hospital

Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor

QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

The heir to the British throne celebrates his birthday on July 22

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

Council of the Haida Nation reports case of COVID-19 on Haida Gwaii

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts turns digital for fifth anniversary

The festival celebrates South Asian artists and performers

Most Read