Williams Lake senior rings in 90th birthday with reverse parade

At 90 years old, Larry Towes experienced his first ever parade in his honour Saturday, July 18.
Sitting by himself outside the doors to the Williams Lake Seniors Village, a steady stream of vehicles paraded by, many sounding horns and decorated in balloons, to wish Toews a happy birthday amidst ongoing restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19.
“It was very nice to see everyone,” Toews said of the reverse parade.
Afterwards, his immediate family stopped in to visit from a distance outside.
Toews still has his driver’s license and has been living at the seniors village since one month prior to the 2017 wildfires.
Toews attributed his longevity to “drinking beer … and just living life in general,” along with a long and successful marriage.
Toews’ children, Roger, Dale and Brenda, grandson Corbin and granddaughter Shani and her children, were all in attendance to help Toews celebrate the day.
