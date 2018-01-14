Williams Lake resident Pat Walden wants to thank the community for helping her pay an overdue vet bill she faced after her dog, Lukey, passed away in March of 2017. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Williams Lake senior overwhelmed by community support after facing overdue vet bill

A Williams Lake senior couldn’t be more appreciative for an outpouring of community support.

A Williams Lake senior couldn’t be more appreciative for the outpouring of community support she received in relieving her of an outstanding veterinarian bill last week.

READ MORE: Faithful dog leaves high vet bill for local senior

Pat Walden was faced with a $2,000 vet bill after her faithful dog companion of 11 years, Lukey, passed away in March of 2017.

Describing herself as a low-income senior and struggling to pay off the bill herself, she reached out to the community and the Tribune by way of a letter to the editor.

“Before noon [Jan. 11, the day after her letter ran in the Tribune], my bill had been paid off,” she said. “One lady went in and put $600 on it. I’m so grateful. He [Lukey] was so darling to me.

“What would we do without our loving community? Without you guys I couldn’t have done it.”

Walden said she donates whenever she can to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, and said it was a challenge for her to ask for help.

“I would rather give than receive so this is so hard for me,” she said.

Walden went on to express her gratitude in the form of another letter to the editor:

“The word thank you hardly seems appropriate for an outpouring of generosity form the Williams Lake community.

“I wish to send a thousand roses in a huge bouquet of thank yous and appreciation for the $1,000 that was paid in less than 24 hours of my request for help to pay my vet bill that was overdue.

“Some I know, and others I don’t, but you all made a world of difference in my life in more ways than I can count because my little Lukey was my life and treasure.

“Thank you everyone. Thank you Tribune for all your staff and help. Kudos to you all.”

Previous story
Salvation Army tops $100,000 in local fundraising campaign, looks to future

Just Posted

Hoyer looks to repeat as X Games snow bike gold medalist

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

Williams Lake senior overwhelmed by community support after facing overdue vet bill

A Williams Lake senior couldn’t be more appreciative for an outpouring of community support.

Ice fishing a part of winter in the Cariboo

Reservoir Lake offers great fishing close to the city

Snow-covered roads greet Cariboo motorists Saturday morning

Warming trend forecasted for this weekend and into the week

Williams Lake atom development tourney underway at complex

The Williams Lake Atom Development Timberwolves are hosting its home tournament this weekend.

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

Canadian marijuana companies search for workers ahead of legalization

Pot is expected to be legalized by Canada Day 2018

Crown wants convictions for B.C. pair earlier accused of terror-related crimes

Duo had been accused of plotting explosions at in Victoria in 2013

Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

The government says more consultation while making laws is too onerous

BC Company donates world’s fastest log car to sell for veterans

The world’s fastest log car will be go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month.

B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Most Read

  • Williams Lake senior overwhelmed by community support after facing overdue vet bill

    A Williams Lake senior couldn’t be more appreciative for an outpouring of community support.