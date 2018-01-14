Williams Lake senior overwhelmed by community support after facing overdue vet bill

A Williams Lake senior couldn’t be more appreciative for an outpouring of community support.

Williams Lake resident Pat Walden wants to thank the community for helping her pay an overdue vet bill she faced after her dog, Lukey, passed away in March of 2017. (Greg Sabatino photo)

A Williams Lake senior couldn’t be more appreciative for the outpouring of community support she received in relieving her of an outstanding veterinarian bill last week.

Pat Walden was faced with a $2,000 vet bill after her faithful dog companion of 11 years, Lukey, passed away in March of 2017.

Describing herself as a low-income senior and struggling to pay off the bill herself, she reached out to the community and the Tribune by way of a letter to the editor.

“Before noon [Jan. 11, the day after her letter ran in the Tribune], my bill had been paid off,” she said. “One lady went in and put $600 on it. I’m so grateful. He [Lukey] was so darling to me.

“What would we do without our loving community? Without you guys I couldn’t have done it.”

Walden said she donates whenever she can to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, and said it was a challenge for her to ask for help.

“I would rather give than receive so this is so hard for me,” she said.

Walden went on to express her gratitude in the form of another letter to the editor:

“The word thank you hardly seems appropriate for an outpouring of generosity form the Williams Lake community.

“I wish to send a thousand roses in a huge bouquet of thank yous and appreciation for the $1,000 that was paid in less than 24 hours of my request for help to pay my vet bill that was overdue.

“Some I know, and others I don’t, but you all made a world of difference in my life in more ways than I can count because my little Lukey was my life and treasure.

“Thank you everyone. Thank you Tribune for all your staff and help. Kudos to you all.”