A wonderful private concert led by well-known performer LeRae Haynes and her talented band of singers and instrumentalists was given in honour of Peg McKinlay’s 98th birthday. (Photo submitted)

Peg McKinlay enjoyed a wonderful celebration recently for her 98th birthday.

Local performer LeRae Haynes and her talented band of singers and instrumentalists gave a private concert for McKinlay.

Haynes is well-known for sharing her gift of music with seniors.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake