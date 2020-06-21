Williams Lake selected as one of five B.C. communities offered ‘I Want to Help’ volunteer program for students

“The possibilities are pretty endless of what they could do,” Wilson said

Columneetza secondary students, along with teacher Mike Wilson, take a visit to the Salvation Army this past school year to learn about how its food bank operates. (Photo submitted)

A new partnership between the WE Charity organization and the federal government is offering Williams Lake students a chance to get paid for volunteering in the community this summer.

Mike Wilson is a teacher at Lake City Secondary School’s Columneetza Campus who also heads up the WE School program in Williams Lake. He said Williams Lake was recently selected as one of five communities from throughout each province to take part in a new program called ‘I Want to Help.’

WE Schools provides students an opportunity to give back to their communities through action-based learning activities.

“We need at least 50 students to be able to run the program here in Williams Lake,” Wilson said. “I’m super excited about it.”

The program is available to Grade 12 graduating students and university students.

Students who participate in the program will receive $1,000 for every 100 hours they volunteer, up to $5,000.

READ MORE: WE Day offers inspiration for lakecity students

Wilson said he will work to match interested students with volunteer opportunities within the community which, in turn, benefits non-profit organizations and charities, as well as students, in our region.

“Students that take part in the program can also still receive the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB) of $1,250 each month, and students working a part-time job can also be a part of this program,” Wilson said.

“There’s no age limit other than students must be attending college or university in the fall to be a part of it.”

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, Wilson noted volunteer opportunities will follow social and physical distancing and health safety protocols set out by government.

“This is a really exciting program and is very flexible,” he said.

“We want to take advantage of student passions and expertise.”

For example, he said art students may want to paint a mural or do other artwork for an organization, or computer students could design a website for a non-profit society.

“Another could be a student setting up some volunteer tutoring for students that need extra help due to COVID-19,” he said.

The Cariboo Friendship Society has already expressed interest in being a volunteer recipient through its Elder Adventure Project.

“This program for elders will allow them to try kayaking, horseback riding, park visits with picnics, etc.” he said, noting students could also assist elders with tablet and cell phone use and using social media.

Another project, called and Elders Capsule, will see students be matched or choose an elder in the community to partner with.

READ MORE: Teachers encourage students to Be the Change

“The student will listen to their story — whether it’s a phone call, or Zoom, or virtual meeting — and just hear their life story, spend as much time as they like with them, and then they have to turn that story into some sort of project,” he said. “Something that will make that life story last — whether it’s a video, scrapbook, something like that.”

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association will also be taking volunteers for the summer to assist with field maintenance and other activities, and Wilson hopes to also place a few students to help with mountain bike and hiking trail maintenance this summer.

“The possibilities are pretty endless of what they could do,” he said.

Getting the required number of students to receive the funding for the program, however, is crucial.

He said if you know anyone who may be interested, or if you would like to register for the program, contact him by e-mail at michael.wilson@sd27.bc.ca, or call 250-305-6450, or 250-392-4158.