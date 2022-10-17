Salvation Army Thrift Store worker John Davey and store manager Helene Hartley are urging the public to drop off donations during business hours. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Salvation Army Thrift Store asks public to donate when store is open

Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Once again the Salvation Army Thrift Store is asking the public to only drop off donations when the store is open.

Anything left in the donation boxes outside the story after hours is being rifled through and in some cases taken away.

Helen Hartley became the store manager three weeks ago and said it is a problem.

“We are closed Mondays right now because we are getting so many donations that we need that day to sort through them.”

Recently the thrift store was closed on the Thanksgiving weekend Saturday and a few weekends before due to staff shortages, however, Hartley said the store is almost fully staffed now and open Saturdays.

Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.


