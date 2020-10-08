Williams Lake Salvation Army staff and volunteers are preparing to hand out Thanksgiving hampers on Friday, Oct. 9. Due to COVID-19 precautions the Salvation Army will not be hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Salvation Army providing Thanksgiving hampers

Normally a dinner is held, but not this year due to COVID-19 precautions

With COVID-19 restrictions the Williams Lake Salvation Army won’t be able to host a Thanksgiving dinner, however, staff and volunteers have come up with an alternative.

The Salvation Army is providing a take home Thanksgiving meal to assist those in the community who are currently struggling, said Tamara Robinson director of family services and community outreach.

“Thanks to the Walmart Fight Hunger Spark Change 2020 Campaign, local community members donated $7,394.20 which was matched by Walmart up to $2,000.00.”

Read more: New cargo van for Williams Lake Salvation Army

On Friday, Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Robinson and the crew will be handing out hampers consisting of roasting chicken, potatoes, carrots, onions and stuffing on a first-come-first-serve basis, so that Thanksgiving can be prepared and served at home.

“We will have just over 100 hampers,” Robinson added, noting the Salvation Army asks that only one member per family come to receive their hamper and that the “one hamper per household” is respected.

“You must live within the Williams Lake area to receive a hamper. Please bring proof of residence ( ID) to pickup a hamper,” Robinson said.


