Williams Lake restauranteur marked the lunar new year with family, at work

Jacky Li (from left) and two of his staff: Rylee Pilkington and Dylan Penney, hold up some of the lunar new year banners and a red envelope used to decorate the Hong Sheng Resaurant for the lunar new year. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Jacky Li was not planning to be doing anything too special to mark the lunar new year which fell on Feb. 1 this year, just working.

Li has owned Hong Sheng Restaurant in Williams Lake since 2004.

He was born in Gong Dung, China, but moved to Canada at the age of 11.

He and his wife Sisi now have two young children of their own, Emiko is 12 years old and Marco is eight.

While he recalled the traditions of a family dinner, the dragon dance and gifts for the children, he said his family would be pretty low key because it is a work day.

In China and many other parts of Asia, restaurants would be shut for the lunar new year, but in Canada, Li planned to stay open when he spoke to the Tribune on Jan. 28.

Hung Sheng Restaurant was going to be handing out red candies for luck to customers to mark the new year and Li had some red envelopes, which are given to children with cash in them on the new year, and signs with Chinese characters depicting traditional lunar new year greetings wishing for prosperity, strength and of course, “Happy New Year.”

