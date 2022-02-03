Williams Lake restaurant owner recalls fireworks being big part of Lunar New Year in Beijing

Gecko Tree Café owner Jason (Jia) Lee (Li) moved from Beijing, China to Williams Lake, B.C. in 2017 when he purchased the restaurant. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Jason Lee of Williams Lake clearly remembers Lunar New Year celebrations growing up in Beijing.

“When I was little we had a lot of fireworks, a lot,” said Lee, who has owned the Gecko Tree Café since 2017.

“You couldn’t hear anything, it was nuts.”

In 2017 he moved directly to the lakecity from China with his wife Ming Ming and son Andy who is now 10.

“We also had some big dinners at New Year, but don’t really celebrate it here in Williams Lake.”

While he has not added any Asian meals to the menu at the café, he noted there are some Asian elements such as tofu, noodles and rice in some of the dishes.

“We do cook Asian food at home. We love dumplings.”

Feb. 1, 2022 is the Lunar New Year and the start of the Year of the Tiger.

Lee, however, was born in the Year of the Rabbit which will fall again in 2023.

The Year of the Rabbit is the fourth in the 12-year cycle of animals that appear in the Chinese zodiac related to the Chinese calendar.

“In China your year doesn’t mean it is good for you. It’s not a very lucky year usually. You try to avoid anything dangerous in that year,” he said. “I’ll be terrible next year,” he added, chuckling.

People also wear something red like underwear or socks for their own year.

“It’s an old tradition.”

With Beijing boasting a population of 21.54 million, he described it as a big city and added growing up there is the reason he does not like big cities.

While it has been tough through COVID-19, Lee said the family loves living in Williams Lake and has been trying to keep the business thriving and safe for customers.

