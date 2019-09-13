Williams Lake residents invited to participate in World Cleanup Day

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is inviting people to participate and weigh the results

Angie Cahoose and Michael Wynne helped with a city-wide garbage pick up event held in Williams Lake last May. On Saturday, Sept. 22 the Cariboo Conservation Society is inviting everyone to participate in World Cleanup Day which is marked globally. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

On Saturday, Sept. 22, Williams Lake residents are encouraged to participate in World Cleanup Day.

Last year’s effort saw 18 million people, across 157 countries and territories for the biggest waste collection day in human history.

Oliver Berger of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society said he’s hoping the lakecity can contribute a hefty weigh-in of garbage collected that day.

“I did it personally on my own last year, but this year the conservation society is organizing a group pick up,” Berger told the Tribune.

Read more: Daybreak Rotary selects Wilber Saunders as parade marshal

Anyone wanting to volunteer is asked to meet at outside the Downtown Williams Lake office at Third Avenue North and Oliver Street at 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, garbage pickers if they have them, bags or buckets to put the garbage in and gloves.

People wanting to do the garbage pick up in their own neighbourhoods are encouraged to do so, weigh the garbage and send in the totals to the CCCS by e-mailing ccentre@ccconserv.org, phoning 250-398-7929 or posting or messaging the conservation society’s Facebook page.

World Cleanup Day encourages the collection of garbage from beaches, rivers, forests and streets.

It began in the small European country of Estonia in 2008 when 50,000 people united to clean up the entire country.

Berger said he has registered the CCCS on the World Cleanup Day website as a participant and he hopes the effort will be a huge success locally.

Read more: VIDEO: Community-wide safe disposal for discarded needles approved for Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter