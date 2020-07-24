Williams Lake reporter gives thanks to responders for saving her life

Four years ago Rebecca Dyok was in a serious bicycle crash

Four years after surviving a life-threatening bicycle crash, reporter Rebecca Dyok dropped off some donuts to the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Friday to say thank you. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Four years after surviving a bike crash that nearly claimed her life, a Williams Lake reporter visited the local RCMP detachment Friday, July 24 with two dozen donuts to personally thank officers.

Rebecca Dyok, who now works as a local journalism initiative reporter for Black Press, was riding her bicycle down Cameron Street on Sunday, July 24, 2016 when she couldn’t stop and slid onto Mackenzie Avenue, colliding with a northbound pickup truck and fifth wheel.

Recalling the incident, Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron described Dyok as a ‘true survivor’ and said Cpl. Jeremy Roberts was on patrol at the time and came across the crash.

“As a result of his quick actions and the use of a tourniquet he was able to stop the bleeding as Rebecca’s right leg was basically torn off,” Byron said. “Her life was no doubt saved by Cpl. Roberts.”

After the crash, Dyok was flown to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops where she underwent several surgeries and skin grafts to save her leg and repair her broken jaw.

While she was in the hospital Byron visited her, as did Al Richmond who was chair of the Cariboo Regional District at the time.

“I just want to thank everyone and was meaning to do it sooner,” Dyok said, adding there are still more people she wants to thank, including her hometown of Quill Lake, Sask.

“It’s amazing how time goes by so fast,” she added. “I’ve been doing well and not dwelling on it. I know there are people in worse situations than me.”

Roberts was not at work when Dyok visited the detachment Friday, but she hopes to connect with him another day.

She also took donuts to the local Emergency Health Services BC detachment to thank the paramedics.

