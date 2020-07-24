Four years after surviving a life-threatening bicycle crash, reporter Rebecca Dyok dropped off some donuts to the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Friday to say thank you. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake reporter gives thanks to responders for saving her life

Four years ago Rebecca Dyok was in a serious bicycle crash

Four years after surviving a bike crash that nearly claimed her life, a Williams Lake reporter visited the local RCMP detachment Friday, July 24 with two dozen donuts to personally thank officers.

Rebecca Dyok, who now works as a local journalism initiative reporter for Black Press, was riding her bicycle down Cameron Street on Sunday, July 24, 2016 when she couldn’t stop and slid onto Mackenzie Avenue, colliding with a northbound pickup truck and fifth wheel.

Recalling the incident, Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron described Dyok as a ‘true survivor’ and said Cpl. Jeremy Roberts was on patrol at the time and came across the crash.

“As a result of his quick actions and the use of a tourniquet he was able to stop the bleeding as Rebecca’s right leg was basically torn off,” Byron said. “Her life was no doubt saved by Cpl. Roberts.”

After the crash, Dyok was flown to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops where she underwent several surgeries and skin grafts to save her leg and repair her broken jaw.

While she was in the hospital Byron visited her, as did Al Richmond who was chair of the Cariboo Regional District at the time.

“I just want to thank everyone and was meaning to do it sooner,” Dyok said, adding there are still more people she wants to thank, including her hometown of Quill Lake, Sask.

“It’s amazing how time goes by so fast,” she added. “I’ve been doing well and not dwelling on it. I know there are people in worse situations than me.”

Roberts was not at work when Dyok visited the detachment Friday, but she hopes to connect with him another day.

She also took donuts to the local Emergency Health Services BC detachment to thank the paramedics.

Read more: Reporter grateful for community support


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Popular Likely Fishing Derby cancelled

Just Posted

ATV crash claims life of Cariboo man out checking fences in Big Lake area

Police were called at 1:43 a.m. Friday, July 24 after family finds crash scene

Popular Likely Fishing Derby cancelled

Organizers made the decision this week to cancel the August long weekend event

New documentary to showcase B.C. residential school survivor and salmon

The 45-minute film to feature Orange Shirt Society founder Phyllis Webstad

Elders and youth connect at Xat’sull Heritage Village near Williams Lake

The cultural event was the first of the year for Knucwentwecw Society

Support local businesses Saturday, July 25 with The Big Spend Initiative

Across Canada people are encouraged to shop, help businesses impacted by COVID-19

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

Four new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, 86 linked to Kelowna

Another employee at Kelowna General Hospital has also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to eight

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Andrew Scheer has previously called for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to be fired

B.C. man gets 5 years behind bars for kicking death in Nelson

Miles Halverson had plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Matt Reeder

B.C. struggles with local food production in COVID-19 pandemic

Farmers need small-scale sales for meat, vegetable, critic says

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Most Read