Williams Lake recreation hosting Golden Buckle Hunt for second year

Held first in 2021, the event encourages residents to explore local biking, hiking, walking trails

Grace Lau, with her canine companion, was the 2021 winner of the Golden Buckle Hunt, which the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be hosting again in May. (Photo submitted)

For the second year in a row the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is hosting its Golden Buckle Hunt.

Created in 2021, the event aims to encourage residents to get outdoors exploring the region’s vast array of hiking and riding trails in and around Williams Lake.

The inaugural event was popular and timely because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The positive response, feedback and level of participation we saw from the community really blew us away,” said Kaitlyn Atkinson, manager of recreation and leisure services. “We can’t wait to once again be able to offer this fun, family-friend activity and contest to residents.”

For four weeks throughout the month of May, the ‘Golden Buckle’ will be hidden somewhere on a trail or hiking destination in Williams Lake. All locations will be family friendly.

Participants are tasked with keeping an eye on the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s social media channels – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – for a clue to the Golden Buckle’s location at the beginning of each week. Once per week a new location and clue will be posted.

Once the buckle has been found, participants are asked to take a photograph with the buckle at its hidden location and email it to recreation@williamslake.ca to be entered into a grand prize gift basket draw.

Throughout the contest and at the end of each week, photos will be shared on social media.

“The hunt will take participants on new trails or hikes around Williams Lake,” Atkinson says. “We hope it can be a fun way to get people outside and moving this spring, as well as maybe introduce residents to some new locations, sights and views.”

Stay tuned to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s social media channels for the first clue, launching the early morning of Sunday, May 1.

Subsequent locations and corresponding clues will be released on Sunday, May 8, Sunday, May 15 and Sunday, May 22.

For more information, or to keep tabs on the Golden Buckle Hunt visit us on Facebook at @CMRCWL, Twitter at @CMRCWL, Instagram at @recreation_williams_lake or call us at 250-398-7665.

