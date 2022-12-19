Williams Lake recreation complex transforms ice rink into Cariboo Winterland

Several skating times will be available between Dec. 19 and Jan. 2

Rink 2 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is decorated to a Cariboo Wonderland theme for public skates Dec. 20 through Jan. 2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Santa’s elves were hard at work overnight Sunday, Dec. 18, transforming rink two at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex into a picturesque Cariboo Winterland.

For two weeks, from Monday, Dec. 19 to Monday, Jan. 2, all public skating including Family, Everyone Welcome and Parent and Tot on Ice will take place in the holiday wonderland featuring festive trees, lights, family photo locations and all your favourite holiday blow-ups, decorations and more.

“For our third annual Cariboo Winterland this year we are going bigger and better than ever,” said Emma Davidson, recreation (Child and Youth) program coordinator.

“That means more trees, new decorations and more festive holiday fun for the entire family. The feedback we’ve received from Cariboo Winterland skaters these past two years has been very positive and we’re looking forward to being able to offer this fun activity once again for the entire family during the holidays.”

A free Cariboo Winterland Opening Day Skate, sponsored by Denisiqi Services Society, kicks off the festivities from 7 to8:30 p.m. on Monday, December 19 (tonight).

Santa Claus also comes to town on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. to skate with the community for the annual Skate with Santa.

Family Skates takes also take place on Dec. 20 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 27 to 30 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and Dec. 31 from 10:15 a.m until 12 p.m.

Everyone Welcome Skates run Dec. 20, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Dec. 22, 7:15 to 9 p.m., Dec. 23. 5:30 to 7 p.m., Dec. 24, 12:15 to 2:30 p.m. and Dec. 27-30, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Parent and Tot on Ice is scheduled on Dec. 24 from 9 to 10 a.m., and on Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 pm.

There will also be a special Wrestling Day Skate on Jan. 2 from 12:15 to 3:15 p.m.

“On behalf of the city and staff at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex we’d like to invite everyone to round up their friends and family and come celebrate the holidays with some public skating,” Davidson said. “We hope Cariboo Winterland can help spread some festive cheer and we are excited to see everyone out on the ice.”



