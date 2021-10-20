Williams Lake realtors team up to fundraise for breast cancer research

“It touches so many of our homes, parents, sisters, children and community members.”

Realtors from across the Cariboo are banding together to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research, and support one of their own as she battles the disease.

“It touches so many of our homes, parents, sisters, children and community members,” said realtor Linda Jorgensen. “Our colleague and close friend Dana Hinsche was diagnosed in March of 2021 and is currently fighting this disease. We offer our love and support to her and all breast cancer survivors and fighters.”

Jorgensen has had her own experience with breast cancer, as her mother is a survivor of the disease.

“It’s hard to watch someone you love go through it, it’s hard to watch anyone go through it,” said Jorgensen. “There are so many women in our community who are battling breast cancer. We need to fund research to get a handle on this disease.”

Jorgensen said she feels it was very brave of Dana to be a part of the Williams Lake Realtors photograph and fundraising team who are raising awareness and funds through the Breast Cancer Society of Canada. So far, the team has raised $2,000 online.

Jorgensen said she was also grateful to local photography Laureen Carruthers who donated her time to photograph the Williams Lake Realtors team.

“So many men and woman are fighting this ugly disease. If you would like to donate to this cause please visit our Team Donation Site. Together we can make a difference!

