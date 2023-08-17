Fraser Bjornson, sixth from left, receives a cheque from Court Smith, fifth from right, of the Williams Lake Stampede Association, towards his Cops for Cancer Tour de North fundraising. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP, firefighters, donate winnings to Cops for Cancer

Court Smith, president of the Williams Lake Stampede Association, was presenting Fraser Bjornson with a $1,500 cheque on Aug. 17.

The funds were the winnings from the Guns ‘n’ Hoses race at the Williams Lake Stampede in June, when a team from the Williams Lake RCMP faced off against a team from the Williams Lake Fire Department to race against the clock as they helped install the fencing for the bull pens during this year’s stampede.

First prize was $1,000 cash and second prize was $500, put up by the Williams Lake Stampede Association for both teams’ help in prepping for the event.

The Williams Lake Fire Department managed to win the race by a hair, said Smith, and both teams chose to then donate their winnings to Bjornson.

A member of the RCMP, Bjornson is raising money to fight childhood cancer as part of his participation in this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride.

The supported charity group ride done by volunteers, most of whom are members of the RCMP, takes place once a year and alternates routes between Williams Lake to Fort St. John and Prince George to Prince Rupert.

This year’s ride route will be the east to west ride from Prince George to Prince Rupert and Since it began, Cops for Cancer has raised over $52 million.

Riders will bike 800 km over seven days to help raise awareness of and money towards childhood cancer research and Camp Good Times, which supports children with cancer and their families.

Tour de North 2023 will take place Sept. 15-21 and as of writing had raised $44,000 towards their goal of $200,000 for this year’s ride.

To donate towards this year’s Tour de North and Fraser Bjornson’s ride visit Fraser Bjornson’s Cops for Cancer fundraising page or to purchase raffle tickets to win a two-day Rocky Mountaineer rail journey, one roundtrip flight for two guests on any regularly scheduled WestJet flight or a weekend getaway in Vancouver via the Cops for Cancer 2023 Raffle.

