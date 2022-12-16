Williams Lake Ranchland Honda Christmas car giveaway winner announced

Amanda Klingner is a single mother of two sons, and is helping care for her parents

Amanda Klingner, left, is the winner of the third annual Ranchland Honda Christmas car giveaway in Williams Lake, presented to her by manager/partner Moe Khan, right, on Friday, Dec. 16. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The winner of the Ranchland Honda Christmas car giveaway got the keys to her 2012 Honda Civic E-XL on Friday, Dec. 16 in Williams Lake.

“Being back in Williams Lake has been a life-changer for me,” said Amanda Klingner, after she and her sons Ryker, 8, and Logen, 16, had taken a few minutes to sit inside their new-to-them car together in the dealership showroom.

Nominated by a friend, who described her as a giving and humble person who finds blessings in a life that has dealt her some tough cards, Klingner’s was one of more than 150 entries for the contest.

“It really warmed our hearts when we read this story about a single mom looking after her two sons and caring for her parents,” said manager/partner Moe Khan as he announced who had won the car.

Klingner moved to Williams Lake in January 2020, her parents moved here three years ago and her brother has been here for 10 years.

Arno Hurczak, her father, has surgery and is going through treatments for pancreatic cancer and her mom Susan recently had a stroke.

Both of them attended the dealership to see their daughter presented the car.

“It’s been a tough year for us, hopefully 2023 will be a better year,” Susan said.

The contest was started three years ago by the former manager/partner Cory Herle.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor welcomed Khan, who moved to the community three months ago.

He thanked the dealership for being community minded through the contest.

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said the car giveaway is an amazing event.

“Obviously there were a number of people that were hoping to win.”



