A few Williams Lake residents are fundraising to help Susanna Crocker cover the $3,500 cost of surgery for her dog Dobby who has a perineal hernia. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Tribune)

Williams Lake rallies to help with dog’s surgery costs

Dobby, 6, needs perineal hernia surgery, owner cannot afford the vet bill

People are rallying to help a Williams Lake woman pay for dog’s surgery.

Susanna Crocker’s eight-year-old Rotweiller Bullmastif Dobby has a perineal hernia and because Crocker lives on disability she cannot afford the $3,500 cost of the surgery.

In and interview with the Tribune in October of this year, Crocker said she loves her dog deeply, could never give him up and felt guilty she did not have money to help him.

Recently Marilee Vickers, a car salesperson at Cariboo Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd. and Christine Habsburg, have taken up the cause and so far have raised $2,300.

Vickers said two donors gave $1,000 each, including Jakey the Wonder Dog’s owner in Williams Lake who said he’d give $1,000.

“I’m also willing to challenge any other car salesmen or businesses to match my $100,” Vickers said, noting if she and Habsburg can raise $3,000 they will go ahead and book the specialized surgery in the Lower Mainland and keep fundraising to achieve the rest. “A woman named Maggie Ferguson from Langley said she will come to Williams Lake, transport Dobby to the vet and care for him after the surgery.”

It was Ferguson, Vickers added, who found a vet willing to do the surgery for the $3,500 amount, which includes medicine and taxes.

Crocker got Dobby when he was six months old from her grandchildren and would bring him with her when she worked as an office cleaner.

She was raised at Dugan Lake, moved away and returned to the area in 2007.

Her monthly income is $1200 and $550 of that goes to her share of the rent.

Anyone willing to donate is asked to contact Vickers at Cariboo GM and drop off a donation there.

She can also accept e-mail transfers.

They did a deck of cards fundraiser and will be making the draw for that on Saturday, Dec. 14.

“I have four dogs and a cat myself and am an animal lover,” Vickers said.

Read more: Community effort to help homeless senior and dog in extreme weather reunites family


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Jakey the Wonder Dog and his owner in Williams Lake have offered to donate $1,000 toward Dobby’s surgery. (Marilee Vickers photo)

Previous story
Williams Lake Field Naturalists ready for 52nd annual Christmas bird count this Sunday

Just Posted

Williams Lake rallies to help with dog’s surgery costs

Dobby, 6, needs perineal hernia surgery, owner cannot afford the vet bill

MP Todd Doherty ‘disappointed’ with Conservative leader’s resignation

It came as a shock, Doherty told the Tribune

Interior First Nations announce emergency Mountain Caribou hunting ban in West Chilcotin

Tsilhqot’in and Ulkatcho leaders say the ban is for First Nations and non-First Nations alike

Dream comes true for McLeese Lake fire department

The acquisition of a parcel of land will enable the construction of a fire hall

Williams Lake Field Naturalists ready for 52nd annual Christmas bird count this Sunday

All lakecity birdwatchers are encouraged to contribute to this effort

VIDEO: More air-passenger rights go into effect this weekend

The first set of passenger rights arrived in mid-July in Canada

Swoop airlines adds three destinations in 2020 – Victoria, Kamloops, San Diego

Low-fair subsidiary of WestJet Airlines brings new destinations in April 2020

Aid a priority for idled Vancouver Island loggers, John Horgan says

Steelworkers, Western Forest Products returning to mediation

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

UPDATED: Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin, family of victim releases statement

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Federal justice minister looks to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

Wagon wheels can now be any size! B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Vancouver Police Board ordered to pay $20,000 and create Indigenous-sensitivity training

Most Read