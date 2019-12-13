Williams Lake rallies to help with dog’s surgery costs

A few Williams Lake residents are fundraising to help Susanna Crocker cover the $3,500 cost of surgery for her dog Dobby who has a perineal hernia. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Tribune)

People are rallying to help a Williams Lake woman pay for dog’s surgery.

Susanna Crocker’s eight-year-old Rotweiller Bullmastif Dobby has a perineal hernia and because Crocker lives on disability she cannot afford the $3,500 cost of the surgery.

In and interview with the Tribune in October of this year, Crocker said she loves her dog deeply, could never give him up and felt guilty she did not have money to help him.

Recently Marilee Vickers, a car salesperson at Cariboo Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd. and Christine Habsburg, have taken up the cause and so far have raised $2,300.

Vickers said two donors gave $1,000 each, including Jakey the Wonder Dog’s owner in Williams Lake who said he’d give $1,000.

“I’m also willing to challenge any other car salesmen or businesses to match my $100,” Vickers said, noting if she and Habsburg can raise $3,000 they will go ahead and book the specialized surgery in the Lower Mainland and keep fundraising to achieve the rest. “A woman named Maggie Ferguson from Langley said she will come to Williams Lake, transport Dobby to the vet and care for him after the surgery.”

It was Ferguson, Vickers added, who found a vet willing to do the surgery for the $3,500 amount, which includes medicine and taxes.

Crocker got Dobby when he was six months old from her grandchildren and would bring him with her when she worked as an office cleaner.

She was raised at Dugan Lake, moved away and returned to the area in 2007.

Her monthly income is $1200 and $550 of that goes to her share of the rent.

Anyone willing to donate is asked to contact Vickers at Cariboo GM and drop off a donation there.

She can also accept e-mail transfers.

They did a deck of cards fundraiser and will be making the draw for that on Saturday, Dec. 14.

“I have four dogs and a cat myself and am an animal lover,” Vickers said.

