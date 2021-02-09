Williams Lake rallies for adopted cat

Spudz Mackenzie, an adopted stray cat, is on his way to a healthier life in part due to generous donations from the community. (Misty Schulz photo)

A stray cat who was eating compost and sleeping in a pram on the porch at the historic Potato House in downtown Williams Lake will be neutered and cared for thanks to the generosity of local residents.

Misty Schulz said she put out a call for donations after she adopted the cat and her household named him Spudz Mackenzie.

Between email transfers and people stopping by the vet clinic to make a deposit, the $300 goal was surpassed in less than four days.

“Somebody actually donated $250 in one pop,” Schulz said.

Schulz’s daughter Petyon, 15, who has worked at the Potato House since May, noticed the cat hanging around a week before her mom captured it by simply feeding him and calling him to her.

When she searched a Facebook page dedicated to lost and found pets in the Williams Lake area, Schulz found posts from as far back the beginning of December asking if anyone was missing a cat near Mackenzie Avenue.

“I think he’d been there for a while,” she said, noting he smelled horrendous and was quite filthy because he’d been digging in the community composting boxes on the property.

Spudz is adjusting to his new home and being the bottom in the pecking order.

“We have a soft spot for cats, he’s the third stray that I’ve got,” Schulz said. “He doesn’t fight with the other cats or try to make any conflict.”

His next appointment at the vet to get neutered is Wednesday, Feb. 24.

A school bus driver for the Horsefly area, Schulz moved to Williams Lake five years ago from Fort St. John.



