The last round of swimmers gasp as they make their way towards the edge of the hole cut into Williams Lake for 2019’s Freezin for a Reason. (Photo By Patrick Davies)

Williams Lake preparing to take the polar plunge for the 20th year

As winter grips Williams Lake in its icy grasp once more the 2020 Freezin’ For a Reason approaches

As winter grips Williams Lake in its icy grasp once more, preparations are underway for the 2020 Williams Lake Roller Derby League’s Freezin’ For a Reason.

For 20 years now lakecity locals of all ages, for various causes, have braved the frigid temperatures of mid-January to mid-February to trek out onto the ice and plunge into Williams Lake.

While its name and organizers have changed over the years from its 17-year tenure with the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club to now, it’s happened consistently thanks in large part to the enthusiasm of their participants and volunteers who come back year after year to dare the water once more.

This year the event is being organized once more by Sunny Dyck, the head coach of the Caribruisers and the BlockStars roller derby teams.

Dyck said she was once a polar plunger, which is why she enjoys organizing it each year.

This year the event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Scout Island with the ice cutting taking place via chainsaw at 9 a.m., registration at 12 p.m. and the plunge beginning at 1 p.m. and going until 2 p.m. at the latest. Dyck said these times can change, however, depending on weather conditions and safety concerns.

As in previous years, Central Cariboo Disposal Services will be providing them two sea cans that will be warmed by heaters from Broadway Rentals for the swimmers after their plunge. There will also be a concession table on-site with some “warm goodies” for onlookers and swimmers to enjoy.

“It’s the 20th anniversary of a polar bear swim in Williams Lake so it’s kind of a big deal. We have the usual things planned where we’re going to invite people to come to Scout Island and willingly jump into a freezing lake for fundraising purposes of their own choice,” Dyck said.

Read More: Photos: Freezin’ For a Reason despite frigid temperatures

Unlike other fundraisers, Freezin’ for a Reason does not have its participants raise money for only one cause, instead Dyck said a few years ago they changed it so that each individual or group taking part raise money for their own chosen charities.

Dyck said that while they do have special plans in place to celebrate the milestone, she wants to keep them under wraps for now and leave it as a surprise for those who take part.

She did say one alumnus who has taken part consistently over the last few years and will be the first in the water on Sunday, will be honoured but was tight-lipped about any further details.

So far they have around 28 groups and individuals registered to jump in the lake, which is pretty good thus far Dyck said. They’re happy that local sports teams, businesses and alumni have all shown this level of interest but she said they’re also always open and looking for more people.

They’ll be accepting registration from any time between now and 12 p.m. on the day of the plunge, providing they can pay the $25 registration fee which covers the cost of the event, per group.

“There was one year we had around 56 people go into the water but I would never be able to put an actual cap on how many people because once you do it it’s such a thrill ride to be in that water,” Dyck said. “It’s so quick and half the people say it’s not as cold as they were expecting but we get you in and get you out and however many people want to do it, we’re there for them.”

Personally, Dyck loves how accessible this event is for people as there is no real limit on who can jump into cold water. Seeing them come out of the water energized and feeling good about themselves is great, she said, and a big part of why she keeps coming back each year.

Registration can be done online via https://www.caribruisers.com/ or the groups Facebook page Freezin’ for a Reason or in person at the event itself. They’re also still looking for sponsors and donations from local businesses and Dyck invites anyone interested in getting their name out there to reach out to her.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Two Columneetza athletes wince as they splash into the frigid water at 2019’s Freezin For A Reason. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Previous story
Forget the winter blues with tales from South Africa and beyond

Just Posted

Forget the winter blues with tales from South Africa and beyond

St. Andrew’s United Church travel and dessert series returns Wednesday, Jan. 15

EDITORIAL: Canadians pay ultimate price

All 176 souls aboard the commercial flight were killed

Williams Lake area couple without home phone since Dec. 22

Cary Christensen wonders if any other Telus customers in the area are experiencing similar issues

WEEKEND SPORTS: Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club to host Family Wellness Day

Williams Lake Atom Development Timberwolves set for five-team home tourney this weekend

Reminder that School District 27 buses won’t run at -32 C

Cold weather spell expected

Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 aboard

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed his ‘deep sympathy’ to victims and their families

2 Aussie wildfires merge into inferno; man seriously burned

A man suffered burns protecting a home near Tumbarumba in southern New South Wales

VIDEO: B.C. man faces legal problems for bringing underweight bear to wildlife sanctuary

Transporting the animal is a violation of the BC Wildlife Act, Conservation says

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

PM meets families of Iran plane crash victims, as number of Canadians killed revised to 57

Foreign Affairs minister says 57 is the latest number after documents were checked

Hereditary chiefs ask BC RCMP not to act with force against gas pipeline opponents

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

Most Read