Williams Lake preparing for Halloween fireworks display

The 42nd annual fireworks show will begin at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

The Williams Lake Fire Department and city staff are preparing for the Halloween night fireworks display taking place Sunday, Oct. 31.

On Friday morning a crew was at the Stampede Grounds infield installing racks for the show.

One-hundred free tickets were issued on a first-come, first-served basis due to COVID-19 health restrictions to those wishing to attend, however, the fireworks show will be visible throughout the city for anyone wishing to enjoy it.

A bonfire will be lit at the grounds at 7:15 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at 7:45 p.m.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast for Sunday in Williams Lake is clear with a low of -7C, which should make for a spectacular show.

Williams Lake Fire Department captain Brendan Foote (second from left) and assistant chief Joan Flaspohler work alongside city of Williams Lake public works staff Kyle Lozier (left) and Kevin Lindsay to set up fireworks racks in the infield at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds in preparation for this Sunday evening’s 42nd Annual Halloween Fireworks and bonfire. (City of Williams Lake photo)
