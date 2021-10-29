Williams Lake preparing for Halloween fireworks display

The Williams Lake Fire Department and city staff are preparing for the Halloween night fireworks display taking place Sunday, Oct. 31.
On Friday morning a crew was at the Stampede Grounds infield installing racks for the show.
One-hundred free tickets were issued on a first-come, first-served basis due to COVID-19 health restrictions to those wishing to attend, however, the fireworks show will be visible throughout the city for anyone wishing to enjoy it.
A bonfire will be lit at the grounds at 7:15 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at 7:45 p.m.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast for Sunday in Williams Lake is clear with a low of -7C, which should make for a spectacular show.
