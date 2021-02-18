Williams Lake Potato House Society providing kits for Family Week activities

The Potato House Society is providing some Family Week activities through to Sunday, Feb. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The Potato House Society is providing some Family Week activities through to Sunday, Feb. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Kits are available on the back porch of the Potato House for pick up each day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Kits are available on the back porch of the Potato House for pick up each day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

If your looking for an activity to do at home with children, the Potato House Society is offering some Family Week activities until Sunday, Feb. 21.

Materials are placed daily on the back porch of the Potato House accessible from the parking lot on First Avenue.

Instructions for the activities are posted on the Potato House’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Lauren Neufeld, a student working with the society, said they received some funding through the B.C. Museum Association for the supplies and with COVID-19 curtailed activities so that people could come and go and pick them up.

“The crafts are modified for all age groups and centred around family and loved ones,” she said.

CRAFT 4: Your Family Your Home🏡💕 this year especially, families have been brought together, and our homes have been…

Posted by Potato House Project on Wednesday, February 17, 2021


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Our Hometown: A balancing act

Just Posted

The city has crews clearing a rink and some walking paths on Williams Lake Thursday, Feb. 18. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Rink, walking paths being cleared on Williams Lake

Mayor Walt Cobb hopes it will be give residents another outdoor venue to enjoy

Morgan Hegg enjoys her work with mental health, being a mom and the outdoor opportunities the Williams Lake area offers. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Our Hometown: A balancing act

Anyone who visits Boitanio Park on Wednesday mornings may have already had… Continue reading

Despite the best efforts of the cold and ice, Bridge Creek is still flowing through Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
CRD seeks meeting with MoTI ahead of spring freshet

Water levels higher than usual across region

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Twenty-seven people are hospitalized with the virus, 11 of whom are in intensive care

The Cariboo Regional District has forwarded an application from a rancher wanting to excavate gravel on private property to the Agricultural Land Commission with no recommendation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD struggles with rancher’s gravel pit application, UNDRIP concerns raised

Williams Lake First Nation raises objections about the application

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds study data suggesting Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Dr. Howard Njoo says data presented by two Canadian doctors in the New England Journal of Medicine this week are compelling

Two of the dogs removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels are seen here. Photo: BC SPCA
BC SPCA seize 40 sled dogs from Kootenay kennel

The dogs were removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Mars Perseverance Rover is roughly the size of an SUV, equipped with exploratory instruments and new oxygen-producing technology. (NASA image)
LIVE: You can watch NASA’s Rover landing on Mars today

NASA’s Perseverance rover is looking for signs of ancient life, and testing oxygen technology

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour has confirmed that two more members of the First Nation died last weekend from COVID-19. (File photo)
Two young adults from B.C. First Nation have died of COVID-19

Cowichan Tribes shelter-in-place order extended to March 5

A Photo from Sept. 2020, when First Nations and wild salmon advocates took to the streets in Campbell River to protest against open-pen fish farms in B.C.’s waters. On Dec. 17, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 fish farms from Discovery Islands. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)
B.C. chiefs say Discovery Island fish farm process did not get reconciliation right

Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai chiefs say feds, province and industry all missed opportunities

A model of the COVID-19 virus displayed at the National Institutes of Health, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. AP/Evan Vucci
Here are 5 projects by companies tackling COVID-19 to watch in Canada

Provinces are sequencing COVID-positive samples at different rates for an average of about five per cent

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Semi trucks collide, passenger dies in Coquihalla collision

Coquihalla southbound lanes were closed overnight following collision

Minister of Justice David Lametti responds to a question during a news conference about training for judges Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Ottawa. The Trudeau government has tabled legislation to repeal mandatory-minimum penalties for certain drug offences, saying they do not deter crime and unfairly affect Indigenous and Black offenders.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals propose federal criminal reforms aimed at systemic racism in justice system

Justice Minister David Lametti says serious criminals deserve to be punished and kept away from communities

Most Read