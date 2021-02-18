Williams Lake Potato House Society providing kits for Family Week activities

The Potato House Society is providing some Family Week activities through to Sunday, Feb. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kits are available on the back porch of the Potato House for pick up each day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

If your looking for an activity to do at home with children, the Potato House Society is offering some Family Week activities until Sunday, Feb. 21.

Materials are placed daily on the back porch of the Potato House accessible from the parking lot on First Avenue.

Instructions for the activities are posted on the Potato House’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Lauren Neufeld, a student working with the society, said they received some funding through the B.C. Museum Association for the supplies and with COVID-19 curtailed activities so that people could come and go and pick them up.

“The crafts are modified for all age groups and centred around family and loved ones,” she said.

CRAFT 4: Your Family Your Home🏡💕 this year especially, families have been brought together, and our homes have been… Posted by Potato House Project on Wednesday, February 17, 2021



