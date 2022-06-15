Williams lake planer manager receives Tolko’s Community Citizen Award

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple president Harinder Vaid (from left), Tolko Soda Creek divisional manager Mike Dextrace and Rajinder Saini, planer supervisor, gather to accept a donation of $2,500 from Tolko to the Williams Lake Sikh Temple. The donation was Saini’s charity of choice after winning the donation for his dedication, hard work and years of service to Tolko. (Photo submitted)

The Guru Nanak Sikh Temple has benefitted from the efforts and good work of Tolko Soda Creek planer supervisor Rajinder Saini.

Saini recently received Tolko’s Community Citizen Award for the B.C. region for showing outstanding support for his community while reflecting Tolko’s values of respect and integrity.

Saini has been a member of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple for over 30 years and has served in a variety of roles there including general secretary and treasurer. He has volunteered to help serve food to the community every weekend, helped a great deal with fundraising, and assisted with the financial activities of the temple. Rajinder is also an active member of the local Punjabi social club, which supports youth sports and tournaments in the area.

Saini, who has worked in the industry, at the same mill, for the past three decades in Williams Lake, was awarded $2,500 by Tolko to be given to his charity of choice for winning the award, and he chose the temple.

“I am honoured and privileged to be given this award, as it is a total surprise and greatly humbling,” says Rajinder. “With the pandemic lasting as long as it has, we have all seen first hand how the impact has been felt throughout our community. I just wish to do my part to sustain and to a build a better future for our community. If we all do our part, our dreams will become reality.”

