Canada Post worker Lori Smith said she sees some interesting things on her routes and counts a letter she delivered to The Guitar Seller in Williams Lake as one of the most interesting.

Williams Lake music store owner receives unusually addressed letter

Brian Sawyer was thankful the post office delivered it

The owner of a music store in Williams Lake received a peculiarly addressed letter in the mail recently.

Brian Sawyer of The Guitar Seller on Borland Street said he wanted to thank the post office for delivering it and the incident reminded him why he enjoys living in Williams Lake.

David Gladden of Nimpo Lake, B.C. penned the letter and on the front of the envelope wrote:

Th Music Store

2 doors west of th

Salvation army on

north side of street

Williams Lake

Beginning the letter with ‘Howdie Music Man,’ the 95-year-old Gladden explained how he’d visited the store on Sept. 9, 2020 and inquired about purchasing a ‘Comet G harmonica.’

As the store doesn’t carry that particular harmonica, Sawyer said he and his coworker looked up the price and learned the price was over $200.

In the letter, Gladden said he remembered when the cost of that harmonica was 10 cents and later 35 cent and after thinking it over he could not “rightly pay the $209, plus the ‘thieving charges for such a small music machine.”

Lori Smith delivered the letter.

She’s worked for Canada Post in Williams Lake for 29 years and said she knew where Gladden’s letter had to go.

“We get some pretty interesting things in the mail, but that had to be one of the most interesting,” she added.

A letter addressed creatively for The Guitar Seller in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Guitar Sellar’s owner Brian Sawyer holds up a creatively addressed letter he received recently at his music store in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
