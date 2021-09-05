Williams Lake Meals on Wheels hopes to keep on rolling

Mary-Jo Hilyer, president of the board of directors of the Meals on Wheels Society, and Sharon Taphorn, Meals on Wheels co-ordinator, load prepared meals on a cart to be distributed to residents in the community. (Patrick Davies photos - Black Press Media)

A program dedicated to delivering fresh meals to residents unable to cook for themselves in Williams Lake is looking for volunteer help to continue providing the service.

Mary-Jo Hilyer, president of the board of directors for the Meals on Wheels Society of Williams Lake, said three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Meals on Wheels offers home-cooked meals to members of the community.

“The program provides meals to people who are discharged from the hospital and unable to cook for themselves, even on a short-term basis, or for seniors who are still living in their homes who might be having a little difficulty making their own meals,” Hilyer said, noting Meals on Wheels services roughly 50 clients a month, currently.

“We really need board members, and we need volunteers to make this program work. Without, we may have to shut it down.”

Meals on Wheels was started in 1989 and is supported by funding from Interior Health, along with community donations. For a reduced cost of $6.50 a meal, volunteers deliver food freshly-prepared at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital’s kitchen to anyone needing the service within a 15-kilometre radius of the city.

Co-ordinated by Sharon Taphorn, 13 volunteer drivers, along with backup drivers in the event someone isn’t able to drive, tackle a total of three to four routes a week.

Hilyer has been a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for the past 13 years, and said her background in social work and interest in giving back to the community led to her getting involved.

She said it’s a great program, and a much-needed service in the community, and would hate to see it have to shut down due to a lack of volunteers.

“It would be ideal if we could have around eight to 10 board members because people take holidays, or time off, and it can be very difficult to keep the momentum going,” Hilyer said.

With its annual general meeting slated for Tuesday, Sept. 14 upstairs at the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake, Hilyer is inviting fresh faces and anyone else interested in supporting the program to attend.

“We’ll have masks, sanitizer, and chais will be placed to ensure distance seating,” Hilyer said, noting the board of directors meets the second Tuesday of every second month.

Meals on Wheels of Williams Lake has also started up an online fundraising page through CanadaHelps and is accepting donations by visiting canadahelps.org and searching ‘Meals on Wheels of Williams Lake.’

The AGM at the Station House Gallery gets underway at 7 p.m. sharp.



