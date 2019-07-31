Williams Lake man hoping to reunite wildfire cat with owner

Jim Wotzke said he’s been feeding the orange tabby since the 2017 wildfires

Jim Wotzke holds up photographs of two cats he’s been feeding from his Paxton Road property off South Lakeside. One of the cats showed up after the wildfires and he’s wondering if the owner is still looking for it. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A Williams Lake man is hoping the cat he has been feeding since the 2017 wildfires will be reunited with its owner.

Jim Wotzke lives on Paxton Road and said the tabby orange cat started coming around after the wildfires and has been a regular.

“Someone told me they had seen a post on Facebook about someone missing an orange tabby cat after the fires, but they went to check recently and couldn’t find the post,” Wotzke said, adding he doesn’t use Facebook himself. “The cat got under my shed in the winter to keep warm but still comes around to be fed.”

For about three months another orange tabby cat with white on its face and chest has been showing up for food as well.

“The two of them have the odd yelling match,” he added.

Anyone wanting to contact Wotzke about the cats can call him at 250-392-1947.



