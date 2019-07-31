Jim Wotzke holds up photographs of two cats he’s been feeding from his Paxton Road property off South Lakeside. One of the cats showed up after the wildfires and he’s wondering if the owner is still looking for it. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake man hoping to reunite wildfire cat with owner

Jim Wotzke said he’s been feeding the orange tabby since the 2017 wildfires

A Williams Lake man is hoping the cat he has been feeding since the 2017 wildfires will be reunited with its owner.

Jim Wotzke lives on Paxton Road and said the tabby orange cat started coming around after the wildfires and has been a regular.

“Someone told me they had seen a post on Facebook about someone missing an orange tabby cat after the fires, but they went to check recently and couldn’t find the post,” Wotzke said, adding he doesn’t use Facebook himself. “The cat got under my shed in the winter to keep warm but still comes around to be fed.”

Read more: Wildfire evacuated cat returned home safely

For about three months another orange tabby cat with white on its face and chest has been showing up for food as well.

“The two of them have the odd yelling match,” he added.

Anyone wanting to contact Wotzke about the cats can call him at 250-392-1947.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Another tabby cat that Jim Wotzke has been feeding at his Paxton Road home for the last three months. Photo submitted

Previous story
Lakecity Special Olympics athletes prepare for the winter season

Just Posted

Police, fire, search and rescue, EHS respond to motor vehicle incident in Williams Lake

One person transported by ambulance

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort hit by thieves as work is underway to reopen local ski hill

A reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest

Ministry working to quickly resolve Grade 12 B.C. transcript glitch: SD 27 superintendent

Chris van der Mark said all post-secondary institutions have been notified

Public urged to use caution around 2017, 2018 fireguard areas in Cariboo Chilcotin

Crews and equipment have been in fireguard areas rehabilitating

Increase of logging in Horsefly area sparks concerns

Horsefly area one of the ‘last green’ areas so companies are hastening to log there, resident said

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Three people charged under BC Wildlife Act in Coquitlam

College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April

Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Most Read