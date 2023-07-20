Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo ready to roll July 22, 23

Children will be coming from around B.C. for the popular event

Braidey Hinsche of 150 Mile House competes in girls barrel racing at the Little Britches Rodeo held at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds July 23 and 24, 2022. (Liz Twan photo)

More than 100 young cowboys and cowgirls will converge for the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo July 22 and 23.

Committee member Colleen Patenaude said 118 children are registered to compete and organizers are seeing lots of new faces.

Juniors can be as young as three and up to 10 years of age and the senior category is ages 11 to 15.

“The participants are coming from all over B.C.,” she said Tuesday, noting most are from the Interior, but there are some from the Okanagan and even Fort St. John.

On Saturday the rodeo starts at 9 a.m. and on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend, admission is free.

There will be a concession open both days and a steak dinner on Saturday evening with tickets available to purchase by contacting Patenaude on Facebook.

Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo marks the half-way point through a busy season.

“We have had three rodeos already and next weekend it will be in Riske Creek July 29 and 30,” Patenaude said.

Putting on the rodeo is made possible by financial support and big sponsorship, and all the sponsors will be listed on the rodeo day sheets, she said.

This year some of the young contenders did volunteer work for the Williams Lake Stampede Association in exchange for using the facility for the July 22 and 23rd rodeo.

Patenaude said the young volunteers helped prepare the grounds for the high school rodeo and for two weeks ahead of the Williams Lake Stamped helped prepare the grounds by helping paint and doing other chores.

Events to expect during the two-day rodeo include steer riding, barrels, poles, goat tail tying, dummy roping, stakes, breakaway roping and chute dogging.

Locals can expect to see the grounds filled with campers and horse trailers as contestants will be camping on site with their families.

