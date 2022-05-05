Williams Lake Lions Club Mother’s Day breakfast, market Sunday, May 8

The club is excited to host the event once again, says president Wilf Goerwell

Great news, the Lions Club Mother’s Day Free Breakfast and Market is returning Sunday, May 8.

This is one of Williams Lake Lions’ largest events and what is special about the event is all mothers receive a free breakfast.

The Lions Club will be working hard at the Save-On-Foods parking lot serving hot pancakes, bacon, and eggs with juice or coffee from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

All mothers will receive breakfast free of charge, while others will pay a nominal amount. Meanwhile, adjacent to the breakfast area will be the Mother’s Day market event with everything from garage sale items, to crafts, plants, jewelry and commercial items for sale by local vendors.

The Lions support many programs such as those associated with sight and hearing conservation. Over 1,000 pairs of used glasses are collected annually in Williams Lake.

But Lions do so much more. The Williams Lake Lions through local fund raising and donations support many activities in our community from seniors to youth activities, education, the arts, health assistance and Christmas hampers for needy families.

The best part is money stays local and makes Williams Lake a better place to live. The Williams Lake Lions are non-profit volunteer service clubs serving our community and are proud to host this annual event.

Your mom is a special person and we encourage you to bring your mother out for a hot breakfast and to enjoy the market.

Wilf Goerwell is president of the Williams Lake Lions Club.



