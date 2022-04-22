Williams Lake Lions Club hosts household recycling battery event on Earth Day

The Williams Lake Lions Club is hosting its second annual household battery recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday April 22 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex parking lot. (Photo submitted)

Wilf Goerwell

President Williams Lake Lions Club

To celebrate Earth Day the Williams Lake Lions Club is hosting its second annual household battery recycling event and will be accepting household dry cell and rechargeable batteries from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday April 22 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex parking lot.

During last year’s battery event three large boxes were completely filled in a few short hours and recycled. This year the Lions are eager to collect even more boxes as the event is being held in conjunction with city-wide garbage pick-up in Williams Lake which starts from the same parking lot at 3 p.m.

There are numerous reasons to recycle batteries, including reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills. Plus it just feels good doing something positive for our planet on Earth Day.

Anyone who cannot make it on Earth Day is invited to drop their batteries in advance at the Station House Gallery.

Lions ClubRecyclingWilliams Lake