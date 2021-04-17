Williams Lake Lions Club hosting recycle battery event on Earth Day

Keeping heavy metals out of landfills reason enough to think differently about recycling batteries

Williams Lake Lions Club members will be hosting a battery recycling drive on Earth Day, April 22 at the corner of Oliver Street and Third Avenue from 2 to 5 p.m. (Photo submitted)

Conservation is a top priority for Lions Clubs around the world and Williams Lake’s club is no different.

To celebrate Earth Day the local club is hosting a household battery recycling project and will be accepting household dry cell and rechargeable batteries from 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 22 at the corner of Oliver Street and Third Avenue.

Anyone who cannot make it that day is invited to drop them off at the Station House Gallery in advance from Saturday, April 17 through to April 22.

The Cariboo Regional District is providing recycling boxes for the collection and will be placed outside the gallery for contactless donations.

For the club there are numerous reasons to recycle batteries, including reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills – in this case, toxic waste.

“Keeping heavy metals out of landfills is reason enough to think differently about recycling batteries, but the benefits of recycling batteries go much further,” a Facebook notice from the club states. “By reusing materials that would otherwise be discarded, we promote the circular material management model that will help to sustain our economy and environment for generations to come.”

Club member Bonnie O’Neill said the Williams Lake Stampede Queen contestants will also be on hand Thursday, April 22 to help.

She confirmed the club has cancelled its annual Mother’s Day Market and Pancake Breakfast due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.



