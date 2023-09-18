Dale Fleming is the lucky winner of the Williams Lake Lions Club’s raffle. Funds raised from the raffles goes to support the many community projects as well as student scholarships and bursaries. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake Lions Club announces lucky winner

Dale Fleming is $10,000 richer

Williams Lake Lions Club congratulates the winner of its $10,000 cash raffle, Dale Fleming.

Fleming has already been presented with his large cheque.

“We would like to thank everyone that participated in our fundraiser,” noted the club.

Pop-up banner image