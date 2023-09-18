Williams Lake Lions Club announces lucky winner

Williams Lake Lions Club congratulates the winner of its $10,000 cash raffle, Dale Fleming.
Fleming has already been presented with his large cheque.
“We would like to thank everyone that participated in our fundraiser,” noted the club.
