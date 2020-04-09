Videos of Darren Smith, Cariboo Regional District Williams Lake Library branch assistant, reading stories out loud will be posted on the library’s Facebook page beginning Friday, April 10. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake library makes creative adjustments, offers story time online

Videos of branch assistant Darren Smith reading out loud will be posted regularly

A series of Canadian children’s stories being read out loud at the Williams Lake library will be broadcast on the library’s Facebook page while COVID-19 precautions continue to see the library closed to the public.

Area librarian Anton Dounts said an introductory video featuring branch assistant Darren Smith went up on the Facebook page already and they have recorded the first two episodes.

“I’m just editing our first story which will be posted on Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m.” he told the Tribune Thursday, noting the next one after that will be posted on Tuesday, April 14.

Baby Time (babies) videos will be posted once a month and Story Time (age 2 to 5) episodes every week, although Smith noted in the video that anyone is welcome to tune in.

Dounts said all three Cariboo Regional District libraries in Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House are preparing to register new patrons over the phone.

Normally members of the public wanting to get a library card need to show ID, but because the libraries are closed right now, they wanted to open it up so more residents can access what the libraries offer online such as E-books, audio books and other resources.

“After Tuesday, April 14, people can give us a call if they are interested,” Dounts said. “Today or tomorrow I will put some information up on our Facebook page.”

During the closure, staff has been getting to projects that have been left on the back burner.

One of those is a large space above the main level that has been used for storage over the years.

“So much stuff has been put there and it has required some elbow grease to get it cleaned up,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to organize spaces that have been neglected over the years.”

Dounts said the staff is also anxious and ready for the pandemic to be over.

“We miss our regular patrons,” he added.

Read more: Cariboo Regional District Williams Lake Library maintains a commitment to support and educate


Williams Lake

