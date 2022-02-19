Williams Lake legion donates to hospital auxiliary

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary member Cynthia Wilson, left, and Judy Newbery president, right) accept a cheque in the amount of $1,500 from Joyce Norberg, treasurer of the Royal Canadian Legion. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake branch of the Royal Canadian Legion donated $1,500 to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary as part of the great things they are doing in our community.

This money will be earmarked for equipment purchases this year for our hospital. The auxiliary’s mandate is to aid in the comfort and welfare of patients and does this through purchasing equipment for the hospital from the funds raised in our gift shop and from generous donations such as this one from the legion.

Annually the auxiliary receives a list of equipment needs from the hospital staff and then designates its funds to purchase the priority items.

While we were accepting this donation, Joyce Norberg from the legion talked about the other help the legion is providing in the community to local youth groups, Contact Women’s Society, etc. They also have a new young president (who is a veteran) with a young family living in Williams Lake.

The auxiliary is very appreciative of this donation as will the patients and hospital staff who will benefit from these purchases.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Royal Canadian LegionWilliams Lake