Williams Lake Kidney Walk participants raise thousands

Dan Hutchings (right), 35, who is awaiting a kidney transplant and currently undergoing dialysis, walked 15.2 kilometres this past Sunday, June 6, along with fiancé Chelsey Auger and her cousin, Jazlyn Termul, as part of this year’s annual Williams Lake Kidney Walk. The event took place virtually as participants got out on their own devices to walk , and raise funds, for the Kidney Foundation of B.C. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kay Bibby (centre), takes part in the 2021 Williams Lake Kidney Walk, along with daughters Shirley (left) and Kathy. (Photo submitted) Kay Bibby (centre), takes part in the 2021 Williams Lake Kidney Walk, along with daughters Shirley (left) and Kathy. (Photo submitted) Doug and Annette Belsher give their great grandson, Nash Overton, a cheque for $1,200 donated on behalf of their strata association at Amblewood Heights to support Team Nash and the Williams Lake Kidney Walk. The strata community has generously donated its bottles and cans for the past two years, with the Belshers collecting the bottles each week to take to the recycling depot. ( Photo submitted) Brock Dikur (from left), Carol Anne Dikur, Avery Dikur, Fallon Overton, Halle Overton, Reese Overton, Gerald Overton, Nash Overton and Jaxson Dikur take part in this year’s Williams Lake Kidney Walk as part of Team Nash. Nash, who is now in remission, battled nephrotic syndrome beginning at the age of two. As of Wednesday, June 9, Team Nash had raised $5,000 in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

The rain held off just long enough for participants in this year’s annual Williams lake Kidney Walk to show their support to those throughout B.C. battling kidney disease.

In Williams Lake, Kidney Walk volunteer team lead Dan Hutchings, who is currently undergoing kidney dialysis treatment and awaiting his second kidney transplant, walked 15.2 kilometres throughout the city — stretching from Eleventh Avenue, down to Scout Island, and back.

Hutchings took part in the walk alongside his fiancé Chelsey Auger and her cousin, Jazlyn Termul.

“It was a beautiful afternoon walk around Williams Lake,” he said, thanking all of the sponsors and those who donated and showed their support for the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Other teams, like Team Nash (Nash Overton and his family), and Kay Bibby and her family, also took part in the event — each walking separately due to COVID-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: Lakecity resident battling kidney disease encourages annual walk participation

“Fingers crossed that we can have a bigger event next year,” Hutchings said.

By press deadline, three teams — Cool Beans – $1,620, Team Nash – $5,000 and Team Short and Friends – $470 — had combined to raise just shy of $7,000. Throughout B.C. and Yukon, $236,000 was raised.

Anyone still wishing to make a donation can do so by visiting www.kidneywalk.ca.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter