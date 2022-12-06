Williams Lake jewellery raffle raised $150,000 for Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation since 2009

Woodland Jewellers raffle is a longstanding tradition of giving back to the community

Kate Camenzind, stands with the ring designed and made by Geoff Bourdon and won by Camenzind as part of the Woodland Jewellers’ annual ring raffle in support of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Woodland Jewellers presented this year’s raffle winner with her ring on Nov. 29 in Williams Lake.

Kate Camenzind won the ring in the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary ring raffle, which sees the business donate a piece of jewellery each year.

The raffle started in 2009 and has continued every fall in celebration of Woodland Jewellers’ anniversary.

To date, $149,500 has been raised through this raffle towards the foundation, which helps purchase equipment for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

Woodland Jewellers owner and jeweller Geoff Bourdon said he likes round numbers, so he has topped the total up to an even $150,000 this year.

Total prize values over the years have varied from $3,000 up to $9,995, and the total donated prizes are at $119,035.00

This year’s design is a fancy natural pink, green and yellow coloured marquise diamonds accented with white diamonds in a hand fabricated platinum ring valued at $7,800.

The winning ticket was drawn in person at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation fundraiser gala on Nov. 5 at the Sacred Heart Hall.

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary presented the 2022 Ticket Raffle in Celebration of Woodland Jewellers Ltd. 89th Anniversary.

(BC Gaming Licence #136030.)

