Williams Lake Hospice Society volunteers accepting donations for annual Memory Tree

The Williams Lake Hospice Society (WLHS) will once again be giving those who are grieving a welcoming place to gather and remember loved ones this holiday season.

This year marks the 24th annual Memory Tree Celebration hosted by the local hospice society. The celebration is set to take place Sunday, Dec. 1 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the city hall chambers.

The celebration, which gives residents an opportunity to gather and mourn, and remember and heal from the loss of a loved one, will include music, refreshments and a service at 3 p.m. followed by the tree lighting at 4 p.m.

Memory Tree volunteers will be at Save-On Foods Saturday, Nov. 16 to Monday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again from Thursday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept donations on behalf of loved ones in support of WLHS.

WLHS is a non-profit, volunteer-based organization which has been operating in Williams Lake and area for over 25 years. Funded by the Province of B.C. (Gaming), City of Williams Lake, United Way community fund and general, memorial and in-kind donations. The society has three part-time staff, five board members and 37 volunteers.

It is the mission of the Williams Lake Hospice Society to improve the quality of life of those individuals and their families facing life-limiting illness, death or bereavement, through skilled and compassionate support, education and advocacy. Palliative approach to care refers to physical, emotional, social and spiritual support and advocacy for those persons who are dying or bereaved. Care is based on a commitment to the whole person and refers to a model of care rather than a place. Williams Lake Hospice Society works together as an integral team along with Interior Health Authority and other community services.

The Williams Lake Hospice Society welcomes anyone to attend the upcoming Memory Tree Celebration.

